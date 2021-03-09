Bowls club awarded as they hit the greens to help grassroots

If you’ve got a child who plays sport around Maclean, or even just appreciate having an umpire at your Saturday game, you can probably thank the Maclean Bowling Club for their help.

The club has been nominated in two categories at the ClubsNSW Clubs and Community awards, and they have again been nominated for their support of grassroots spot in the community.

CEO Mark Williams said although their dollar amounts raised for local programs may pale into comparison to some of the bigger clubs they are nominated against, it is all relative, and a huge deal for local sport in the Lower Clarence.

“We sponsor a lot of sport, and without us, the kids can’t afford to register with the high insurance costs,” he said.

“Our little bit we give every year makes it possible in sports like netball, soccer, tennis, rugby league, swimming … there’s too many to name.”

As part of that support, the club runs a Community Challenge bowls event, where teams who they sponsor are invited to put forward pairs, and play in a competition.

Maclean Bowling Club CEO Mark Williams – club nominated for two ClubsNSW awards, including support of grassroots sports. Photo: Adam Hourigan

The prize? More money for their club, and even the ones that don’t make the final get the chance for free entry.

“We originally ran it once a year, but now we’re doing it twice, and we try to run it between seasons,” Mr Williams said.

“Each pair is partnered with one of our senior bowlers who mentors them and they just love it. Those that turn up they’re really keen and they really enjoy it.”

Mr Williams said the by-product of the event was that they’d even managed to grab a few new younger bowlers to join the ranks.

The club has also been nominated in the Arts and Culture category for their Maclean Cup fundraiser, one Mr Williams said was a continuing support of both the Clarence River Jockey Club, Maclean District Hospital and other charities.

“We don’t do these things to win awards, but by being nominated, we’ve seen other clubs take on the ideas they’ve had, and hope we can spread the word,” he said.

“It’s a sign of recognition that you’re doing the right thing.

“We really do support a large variety of clubs, and our board are always welcoming of anyone that needs some kind of genuine assistance.”

The winners will be announced on May 20.

