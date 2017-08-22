Bowman pitches in for donation to help injured jockeys

National Jockey Trust national manager Tony Cristafi (middle) accepts a cheque on behalf of the organisation for $1000 from Clarence River Jocke Club executive officer Michael Beattie and chairman Graeme Green at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday.

SINCE 1850 Australia has lost 885 jockeys to race falls or trackwork.

On April 8 this year 48-year-old Tamworth jockey Darren Jones - a regular rider at Grafton meetings - tragically died from injuries received in a race fall at Warialda.

Patrons at the first Clarence River Jockey Club race meeting of the 2017/18 season took time out to reflect on the more sombre side of the industry on Monday with a $1000 cheque presentation to the National Jockeys Trust, a charity which helps injured jockeys and their families.

"This is the combination of a raffle we held here at our Barrier Draw Luncheon and also a donation from Hugh Bowman, who was guest speaking on that day, didn't take a fee and asked give money on his behalf to the National Jockeys Trust," Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said.

National Jockeys Trust national manager Tony Cristafi came up to spend the day at Grafton's first race meeting specially to accept the donation on behalf of the organisation.

"On behalf of the trustees of the National Jockeys Trust I want to thank the Grafton club," Mr Cristafi said.

"We currently have 650 active jockeys in Australia, and the National Jockeys Trust has assisted over 320 jockeys and their families nationally since 2004 with more than $3 million in funds.

"It's not just financial support, we provide whatever support we can for the whole family."

Bowman is the regular rider of champion mare Winx, who has won 18 straight including the past two Cox Plates. He will also be a guest speaker at the Darren Jones Family Appeal at Tamworth tomorrow night with an array of Winx memorabilia to be auctioned on the night.

Darren Jones returns to scale on Duelling Goddess (right) after wining the Benchmark 60 Handicap (2208m) in race two at Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, 27th of August, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

"It is my great pleasure on behalf of all the racing community in the Clarence Valley and all our visitors we had during July who contributed to the fundraising events we put on to hand over a cheque for $1000 to the National Jockeys Trust," Clarence River Jockey Club chairman Graeme Green said.