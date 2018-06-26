Boxers crowned on roller-coaster fight night

Casino's Zac Green (blue) moves in close to mount an offence during the Rumble in the Valley live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Casino's Zac Green (blue) moves in close to mount an offence during the Rumble in the Valley live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: While it might not have been all roses for his club fighters, Grafton Amateur Boxing Club trainer Dean Cribb knows his fighters showed the Grafton spirit.

The Grafton fighters refused to quit, they were relentless, and for three of them it meant they walked away with championship belts.

Zac Cotten was the biggest winner on the night, defending his 81kg Clarence Valley title against Lightning Ridge's Duke Dean over four rounds.

But it was his high-tempo pace and ability to utilise the full scope of the ring that earned the Grafton pugilist the fighter of the night award.

The trophy was decided by a panel of three judges separate to the main fight judges, who scored each fighter based on a series of scales.

Grafton fighter Zac Cotten (right) with Coffs Harbour's Josh Ritchie after Zac was crowned the fighter of the night during the Rumble in the Valley fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Contributed

"I wasn't sure it was going to be me to be honest,” Cotten said after the night.

"I know Dean said I was in control for most of my fight, but I know the fella did rock me a few times.”

While he took half a minute to feel out his opponent, Cotten soon landed a flurry of punches in the first round and then backed up that effort in the second.

But it was a shift in momentum in the bout that caught the local fighter off guard in the third round.

"He rocked me with a really flush left hook and I was honestly in la la land for a little bit there,” Cotten said.

"I backed right up and you could tell he sensed something because he started to come at me. I was just throwing defensive shots to keep him at bay and it worked for the most part.

"It easily could have been a different story had it not been a for a few split seconds.”

Going back to his corner between the rounds, Cotten was spurred on by Cribb who told him to just keep his hands up, and keep going to work.

"I just wanted to stay on top of him for as long as I could out there. I have been getting the mongrel back into my fights lately,” Cotten said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a mixed night for Cotten's brothers Ryan and Brenden. Ryan secured the 71kg Clarence Valley title belt against Coffs Harbour's Matty Watt, while Brenden was on the wrong end of a split decision after fighting to a standstill against Newcastle boxer Dean Finucane.

Fellow Grafton club boxer Jesse van Boogaard also defended his 75kg Clarence Valley championship with a spli-t decision victory against Kingscliff's Mikey Warren.

It was a tough night for Grafton's Sam McKechnie who lost a split decision in the opening bout against Nathan Swadling of Swansea, but he was able to let off steam from the loss in an exhibition bout later in the night against Kyle Miller.

The fight night was the last live night for Grafton Amateur Boxing Club before it hosts a pro-am event at the CRJC in September.