Boxers’ five-mile run around hotel room

TWO of Australia's best boxers left quarantine in Brisbane today, but their experience almost had them fighting to stay.

Louisa "Lulu" Hawton and Kylie "Killa" Fulmer were in the US training when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and were quarantined at Rydges South Bank after returning.

The two fighters are both coming from success, with two-time world champion Hawton having recently won best female fighter of the year and Fulmer a world boxing championship.

Hawton was very stressed about the uncertainty of getting home to see her kids, but knew it would be easier with an Aussie friend.

"I reached out to Kylie and said if you're going to come back let's do it together, we can quarantine and train with each other, we can make the most of it," Hawton said.

Hawton and Fulmer went in as friendship developed as they trained and reflected on their careers together.

"We were training every day, we ran five miles in the room one day, we just ran laps around the room, it was a challenge but it was fun," Hawton said.

Louisa Hawton jumps for joy after her release from quarantine with Kylie Fulmer at Rydges South Bank. Picture: Steve Pohlner/AAP

"We totally turned it into a boot camp, we were sparring in there, a lot more drills and pad work but did do some sparring."

But it wasn't only a physical benefit for the two top athletes.

"To share stories, our struggles and our success and just really appreciate each other's journey was just amazing," Hawton said.

They also formed a tight bond with the hotel staff and had a 'weird feeling' when they left.

"It just passed so quickly, that was a crazy tornado of fun, I just wanted to hug the staff and meet them all, there was no better place to quarantine."

Now the two champions are back home they are looking forward to an opportunity to fight back at home of life returns to normal before the US.

