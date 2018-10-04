BOXING: Boogaard gets late shot at State championship

Jesse Boogaard in action in an exhibition bout during the Clash on the Clarence pro-am fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club earlier this month.

Jesse Boogaard in action in an exhibition bout during the Clash on the Clarence pro-am fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club earlier this month. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: An 11th hour cancellation has opened the door for Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighter Jesse van Boogaard to clinch a maiden amateur state championship.

Boogaard, 20, who trains under Dean Cribb at the Grafton Showground-based club, will meet Albury pugilist George Webb-Rose in Punchbowl tonight for the League Boxing NSW Amateur Middleweight State Title.

It was a short turnaround for Boogaard, who was called up as a replacement for the bout on Wednesday.

But Cribb said his fighter is in peak physical form, and ready for the clash after missing out on a bout in Coffs Harbour last weekend.

"He was ready to fight at Coffs Harbour but ended up being a little bit overweight,” Cribb said. "We missed out on that, but we always knew he was a chance for the title fight so he kept himself in peak form.”

Boogaard has impressed since making his amateur boxing debut under Cribb at the end of last year, holding an unbeaten record over his seven bouts.

"There is a bit of extra pressure in this fight because of the title, but that shouldn't faze him,” Cribb said. "He gave away 9kg to his last opponent, and with the scales back even for this bout, I think he will be ready.

"The best thing about Jesse is that he is always advancing. He doesn't want to rest on his laurels, he just keeps working and keeps getting better.”

Boogaard will need all of his in-ring talent as he meets rising in-ring star Webb-Rose, who has an impressive record of 10 wins and one loss in his short amateur career.

Webb-Rose fights out of the Boss Boxing gym in Albury and will come out swinging against his opponent.

"We certainly aren't taking him lightly,” Cribb said. "Jesse will go in with his normal game plan. He takes a little bit of time to get going, but once he does he just keeps punching.

"Jesse won't take a backwards step, that's for sure.”