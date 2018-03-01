Boxing brothers aim up for Fenech fight night

The Cotten brothers - Brenden, Zac and Ryan - have returned from the Australian Boxing League National Novice Championships with the gold.

BOXING: When it comes to throwing fists, there is no name more synonomous with Australian boxing than Jeff Fenech.

The brick top was one of the greatest boxers in the world in his time, winning world titles in three different weight divisions. But now he has turned his focus to the next generation.

His commitment to the future of boxing has seen him give plenty of young upstarts the opportunity to prove themselves at his Jeff Fenech Pro-Am Fight Nights in Sydney.

And tonight, three Grafton brothers are ready to take up the gauntlet as they step into the ring on a Fenech amateur undercard.

Ryan, Zac and Brenden Cotten have been hitting the bags in the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club for years, but have taken their boxing to the next level in the past 12 months with fights on several local live fight nights.

For super-heavyweight pugilist Brenden, the fight provides a chance to finetune his ringwork ahead of a North Coast title fight in just over a fortnight.

"I haven't been in a ring since the last fight night we had in Grafton in September," he said. "I am itching to get the gloves back on.

"We have been aiming at this fight night since the moment we stepped back in the gym after the Christmas break. I am putting at least two nights a week in on the bags, and then another two nights doing fitness at rugby training."

The Fenech fight night, which will be headlined by world champion Team Fenech fighter Brock Jarvis, will be the first time Brenden has fought on a professional undercard.

While that would usually be enough to reduce most amateur fighters to a bundle of nerves, the 24-year-old sees it as an opportunity.

"This will probably be one of the biggest crowds I have ever fought in front of," he said. "It is a great chance to show these Sydney blokes what I can do.

"We have been fighting to put Grafton on the boxing map, and this is just another opportunity to further those efforts."

For brother Ryan, the fight at Sydney's Mediterranean House could potentially be his last before he goes under the knife for a recurring wrist injury.

"I know they're trying to match Ryan up for another night in two weeks, but as it stands this will be his last," Brenden said. "I know he wants to go out there all guns blazing for it."

The Cotten brothers have gotten the opportunity to fight on the card thanks to the tireless efforts of Grafton Amateur Boxing Club coach Dean Cribb who is now eyeing off a potential pro fight night in Grafton in 2018.

The club will kick start a year of four live fight nights with its first amateur night at the Grafton Racecourse on April 14.