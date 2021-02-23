Boxing star’s six-week body transformation

Love Island winner Tommy Fury has showed off his incredible body transformation, the images stunning his Instagram followers.

Tommy Fury has showed off his incredible six-week body transformation, with the Love Island winner looking shredded ahead of his boxing return.

Fury, who was in ITV's hit series in 2019, posted the pictures on Instagram which revealed him ripped and ready for his fifth professional fight.

He captioned the snaps: "What happens when you apply and dedicate yourself for 6 weeks..... yep just 6 WEEKS.

"I said this the last time but this time is different, I feel fitter than EVER. 1 week to go … let's get it."

Fury, 21, half-brother to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to fight once again on Saturday, February 27.

The light-heavyweight is yet to have his opponent announced, but will feature on the undercard of Anthony Cacace and Lyon Woodstock.

Super-featherweights Cacace, 32, and Woodstock, 27, will fight for the British title and headline the show.

Carl Frampton, 33, was due to top the bill, but his WBO super-feather world title challenge against Jamal Herring, 35, has been moved to March 27.

It came after Frampton was forced to backdate the bout because of a hand injury.

Fury will remain on the card and look to build on his last win in November, a second round stoppage against Genadij Krajevskij.

The reality TV star called for a step up in class afterwards and recently revealed he is back training at his old amateur club, Steve Egan's gym in Wythenshawe.

Fury told The Mirror: "Tyson boxed at the Egan gym and I boxed for them a few times in the amateurs so we're taking it back to our grassroots.

"Boxing is my life. All I do is train and get myself on the road running.

"As soon as I got off the plane at Manchester Airport after Love Island, I said that all I wanted to do was box. So we went to see Frank Warren and got the show the road.

"Love Island was great fun, brought me a lot of privileges and earned me money, but boxing outweighs the celebrity life by a mile.

"Dad is training me as always, pushing as hard as he can. He is very old fashioned with Rocky-style training methods."

