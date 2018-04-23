Menu
Police conduct an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy.
Boy, 11, found dead at train station

23rd Apr 2018 6:39 AM

AN 11-year-old boy who ran away from his carer while at the shops in southern Sydney has been found dead.

Police mounted a large search involving the dog unit and Polair for the child after he ran off at Oatley Avenue shops about 7.15pm on Sunday.

The body of a missing 11-year-old boy was found at Oatley Train Station.
The boy was found dead at Oatley Train Station about 9.30pm.

The child was last seen running near the railway station near Mulga Parade and Oatley Avenue.

The boy ran away from his carer while out shopping.
Police say the child had a medical condition, was non-verbal and was unlikely to respond.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the child to contact them.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police forensic officers at the boy’s home.
