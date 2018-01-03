Boy, 12, to face court over break-in of infants school

Arrests have been made after a series of break and enters in Grafton.

POLICE have arrested a number of minors after a spate of break-and-enters across Grafton, as police again remind home owners to keep their properties secure.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested, with a series of charges laid, in relation to the alleged break-in of Grafton Infants School on December 20.

The boy was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company and aggravated break, enter, steal and damage property in company. He was granted conditional bail to appear at the Grafton Children's Court on February 15.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police had identified other young people suspected to be involved and expected to lay further charges as investigations continued.

"Of serious concern to police is the involvement of an eight-year-old male in this incident," Insp Reid said.

Police have also arrested six young males for a break, enter and steal in Margaret Cres in South Grafton in the early hours of New Year's Day, which is believed to be linked to a number of other break-ins.

"The males, aged 11, 12 and 14, entered the property through a rear unlocked door," Insp Reid said.

"The female occupant disturbed the males who had ransacked several rooms in the house.

"All six young males have been charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company and granted conditional bail to appear before Grafton Children's Court on February 15, 2018."

Insp Reid said recent thefts were a timely reminder for people to secure their homes at all times, particularly at night with the warm weather of summer.

"Open and unlocked doors and windows are allowing easy access for offenders to enter and steal from your home," Insp Reid said.

"The community has a right to feel safe and secure in their homes and schools, and Grafton Police will continue to track down those responsible for violating that safety and security. The community can assist us by looking out for your neighbours and schools and reporting suspicious behaviour."