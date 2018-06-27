Boy 12, trapped in horrific wreck that killed his mum

TRAGIC GOODBYE: Two children were badly injured in the crash that killed their mother, 36 on Moy Pocket Dr, Kenilworth on Tuesday. It took emergency workers 50 minutes to free the 12-year-old boy from the wreck while his sister, 13 lay on a stretcher in a critical condition nearby.

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was trapped for a traumatic 50 minutes in the crumpled wreck that killed his mother.

It would be one of the last memories he and his 13-year-old sister have of the 36-year-old woman, who died instantly in the car crash at Kenilworth yesterday when the silver Ford came off the road and crashed into with a tree on Moy Pocket Rd.

Paramedics treated the girl first when they arrived on scene shortly after 9am.

She suffered critical head and face injuries but wasn't trapped in the vehicle.

But the young boy waited nearly an hour as firefighters worked to free him from the wreckage using hydraulic cutting tools.

Emergency services worked through heavy rain to cut a 12-year-old boy from the crash wreckage. John McCutcheon

For about an hour the only contact emergency workers had with the boy was by voice.

Both police and paramedics said the ordeal was "horrific".

Cooroy ambulance station officer-in-charge Ben Phitts said the boy's injuries to his head, chest and neck weren't critical. Two rescue helicopters landed at the scene to airlift the children just before 11am.

The siblings were transported to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in separate rescue helicopters.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue representative said the boy was transported in a serious, but stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance's Rescue 500 chopper transported the girl, who arrived at the hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal single vehicle accident at Moy Pocket Road. John McCutcheon

Heavy rain hindered the recovery efforts of emergency services.

Mr Phitts said the situation was "tragic".

"We don't know how this crash happened but we encourage all motorists to be aware of wet weather conditions," he said.

It's the third fatal crash on the Sunshine Coast in nine days. Six-year-old Indie Rose Armstrong was killed when she was struck by a reversing car at the Coles Nambour carpark on June 17.

On Sunday, a father in his 40s was killed when the Mazda he was driving collided with a red Toyota Prado.

His teenage son was the passenger of the car.

A Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit spokeswoman said the son suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital Monday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating all three incidents.