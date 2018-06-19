Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police released an image of the missing boy.
Police released an image of the missing boy.
Critical Alert

Boy, 14, missing for two weeks

by Thomas Chamberlin
19th Jun 2018 1:59 PM

POLICE are searching for a boy who has been missing for almost two weeks from Loganlea, south of Brisbane.

The boy, 14, was last seen about 8pm at a property in Kingston on June 6.

"Concerns are held for his welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing," police said in a statement.

"He is described, around 150cms tall, tanned complexion and has a slim build.

"He is believed to be wearing a black Adidas jumper with a white logo, black cargo shorts and a black cap."

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Anyone with info should call 131 444.
Anyone with info should call 131 444.
 
brisbane editors picks loganlea missing child qld police queensland

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Ulmarra truck crash and aftermath

    PHOTO GALLERY: Ulmarra truck crash and aftermath

    News PHOTOS have emerged of the moments after the truck crash at Ulmarra on Monday night

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:48 PM
    VIDEO: B-double truck hauled back onto its wheels

    VIDEO: B-double truck hauled back onto its wheels

    News Vision of truck rolled back onto wheels spectacular in itself

    CANSDELL: Time to get serious about highway blackspot

    premium_icon CANSDELL: Time to get serious about highway blackspot

    Politics Candidate calls for govt to do more to protect residents, motorists

    Stop and meet a real Aussie swagman

    Stop and meet a real Aussie swagman

    People and Places Aussie legend stops in to the Clarence Valley

    Local Partners