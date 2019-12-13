Menu
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

UPDATE: Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl in critical condition

Jack Evans
13th Dec 2019 8:24 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
UPDATE 8am: A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the 15-year-old girl who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital is in a critical condition. 

UPDATE 7:30am: Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services have confirmed that the incident which claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy was a rollover.

Paramedics attended the two patients on the Capricorn Highway at 11:20am.

The 15-year-old female patient was found to in a serious condition with leg and spinal injuries and was soon air lifted to Rockhampton.

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come.

 

INITIAL: Statement from Queensland Police:

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl flown after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car.

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

blackwater crash fataltity queensland ambulace service queensland police servce
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

