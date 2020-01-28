Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car while riding a scooter. Picture: TNV
A boy has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car while riding a scooter. Picture: TNV
News

Boy, 6, hit by SUV while riding scooter

by Adella Beaini
28th Jan 2020 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 6-YEAR-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in Western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy came out of a lane and collided with the side of a silver SUV travelling east along Boldrewood Rd in Blackett.

Emergency services at the scene where a boy riding a scooter collided with an SUV. Picture: TNV
Emergency services at the scene where a boy riding a scooter collided with an SUV. Picture: TNV

Three ambulance crews and a Careflight helicopter attended. The boy was treated at the scene for leg and facial injuries and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

More to come.

 

The Careflight helicopter attended however the child was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture: TNV
The Careflight helicopter attended however the child was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture: TNV

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        premium_icon Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        Music ‘It was a pretty good effort for only two weeks’ notice for everyone and it being the last weekend of the holidays’

        Organisation reuniting Nymboida musicians with instruments

        premium_icon Organisation reuniting Nymboida musicians with instruments

        News Bid to give instruments to musicians who survived fires.

        Victorian couple pay $2.6m for Yamba holiday hideaway

        premium_icon Victorian couple pay $2.6m for Yamba holiday hideaway

        Property Record ‘weekender’ purchase tops hectic weekend of auctions

        Time running out to get a share of dam water

        premium_icon Time running out to get a share of dam water

        News Time is running out to register interest for water from Woopi dam.