Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    Inaugural prize recognises misunderstood art form

    premium_icon Inaugural prize recognises misunderstood art form

    Community 'Artists create a vibrant tourism destination but the artists are quite often the lowest paid people in the community'

    • 9th Apr 2019 4:32 PM
    Concern as another government agency closes in the Valley

    premium_icon Concern as another government agency closes in the Valley

    Politics Post-it note is all that remains of service in town

    'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    premium_icon 'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    News Should these 'vehicles' be banned from Brooms Head beach?

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    premium_icon TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    News Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week