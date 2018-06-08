Five-year-old stabbed to death in domestic dispute

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy has died after being stabbed in what police allege was a domestic incident in Sydney early this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Children's Hospital at Westmead confirmed to news.com.au that the boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to a home in Carlingford, in Sydney's north west, at about 7am after reports of the alleged dispute.

The boy and his grandmother had fled the scene and gone to nearby Mosley Street to get help and raise the alarm.

The boy was taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Picture: TNV

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital by ambulance and a police escort.

A staff member at the hospital told news.com.au that the boy died just 20 minutes after he arrived a critical condition.

A 36-year-old male, who is believed to be known to the child, was arrested by police and is in custody.

The boy's grandmother, 60, is being treated for shock at the scene.

A woman, aged in hers 60s, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for shock. Picture: TNV

Inquiries are continuing while the man is in custody at Castle Hill. A second crime scene has been established at a home on Paul Place.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are set to hold a press conference at 10.30am.