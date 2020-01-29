Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died after being stabbed in the back multiple times. Picture: Bill Hearne
A woman has died after being stabbed in the back multiple times. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Boy arrested over stepmum’s back-stabbing murder

by Georgia Clark
29th Jan 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to the stabbing murder of his stepmother at a home in Sydney's south overnight.

The woman, 42, was found with multiple stab wounds to her back at a home on the Kingsway at Woolooware around 1.30am on Wednesday.

A crime scene has been established at a home on The Kingsway, Woolooware. Picture: Bill Hearne
A crime scene has been established at a home on The Kingsway, Woolooware. Picture: Bill Hearne

She was treated by paramedics outside her home before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition - but died a short time later.

The teenager, who is believed to be the woman's stepson, was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the woman's death are ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
alleged murder arrest stabbing stepson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding comes ahead of Valley-wide meeting of primary producers

        Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        premium_icon Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        News Mixed messages prove devastating and relieving for Grafton family

        Into the minds of business owners

        premium_icon Into the minds of business owners

        News ‘Skills snapshot’ shows over half of employers raise the same issue

        DEX FILES: Youths charged with stealing

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Youths charged with stealing

        News History shows cash, ciggies, booze a fan favourite among petty crims