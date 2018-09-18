Boy breaks neck in horror bicycle accident

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Harrison McGuire is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a bicycle accident.

A GOOD helmet, a mobile phone and the quick thinking of three boys saved 12-year-old Harrison McGuire's life two weeks ago.

Harrison's mother Jen McGuire said her son broke his neck after falling off his bicycle on September 4.

"Harry was with his twin brother Frazer and two friends riding on an abandoned construction site in Telina," she said.

"His bike ran into loose gravel and he fell off, landing directly on top of his head."

Harrison had a sustained an injury specialists in the orthopaedic spinal unit at The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital said they had never seen in a child before.

"He had clean broken the C2 bone in his neck," Mrs McGuire said.

"It's normally an adult injury that you die of in a car crash."

It was what happened next that saved her son's life.

"He was so brave, he knew he'd broken his neck and thought he was going to die," she said.

"As blood filled his neck, Frazer, Harrison's twin brother, rang his sisters, who called an ambulance while his two mates told him to lie still and used their water bottles to rinse off the blood from his cuts."

Harrison was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

"The doctors at the Gladstone Hospital were great, but they didn't have the specialists and drugs needed to treat this sort of injury.

"When the specialists in Brisbane saw the gravity of the injury they immediately sent up a specialised retrieval team on a Royal Flying Doctors plane."

Within hours Harrison was at The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital where a team of orthopaedic surgeons were standing by.

"They did an MRI and immediately ordered a Halo Brace to stabilise him," Mrs McGuire said.

"There's only one in Australia."

Harrison's entire body had pins and needles and there was a very real danger he could choke on his own spit.

"Once they told him he wasn't going to die and how much movement he had and they told him he would walk again, he was relieved," she said.

"We've got a long way to go though."