Boy charged over crash that killed four teens

A 14-year-old boy has been charged over the horror crash that killed four teenagers in Townsville on Sunday.

The crash left first responders scarred and the far-north community in disbelief.

Two boys and two girls, aged between 14 and 18, died in the shocking wreck after allegedly stealing a car from Idalia early Sunday morning and crashing at Bayswater Rd. They were found dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old driver ­survived and was released from police custody Sunday afternoon. Police released a statement late Sunday night saying a 14-year-old boy had been charged.

The boy has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death along with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, as well as one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court this month.

The Courier-Mail understands that some of the children involved in the crash were known to the Department of Child Safety and were in state care.

The department refused to comment on their situations, spruiking the Child Protection Act requirements for its silence.

The tragic incident has left police shaken, including Acting Superintendent Glen Pointing, who spoke about the moments leading up to the crash.

The car was allegedly driving down the wrong side of a road when it clipped the roundabout at Duckworth St, rolled and hit a traffic light. Police sighted the car earlier that night, but did not pursue.

Supt Pointing said police would get to the bottom of ­exactly what happened, as mourners arrived at the crash site yesterday afternoon to lay flowers.

"It's a tragedy for the children and for the families and confronting for the first responders, everyone involved," he said.

"No one wants to see a tragedy like this, it's a terrible outcome."

A Vincent resident, who was shocked at the sight of the damaged Kia SUV, said that he was rattled by the ­ordeal after having earlier watched the car allegedly speed around his neighbourhood with another red car that was confirmed stolen by police.

Forensic Crash Unit were investigating and still piecing together the identities of the children.

Supt Pointing said it was too early to tell whether the parents would be charged.

Founder of One Community One Standard Jeff Adams said that it was a sad day for the entire Townsville community.

