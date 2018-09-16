Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe. 

Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free to boy.

It is not known how long he was in the safe for. 

bank safe editors picks ipswich ipswich hospita qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pirates invade Alex Bell Park for treasure

    Pirates invade Alex Bell Park for treasure

    News Community consolation with a twist for Pirate Park upgrade

    • 16th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    News Ken Leeson Oval to get a facelift with help from government

    Learn from one the Valley's own authors

    Learn from one the Valley's own authors

    News Claire Aman to hold writing workshop in Grafton

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    Crime There has been a fatality on Clarence Valley roads overnight.

    Local Partners