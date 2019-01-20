Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dingo looks for food among four wheel drives on the east coast of Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard
A dingo looks for food among four wheel drives on the east coast of Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Boy in hospital after dingo attack

20th Jan 2019 8:45 PM

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after running in to a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island, and receiving a bite to his leg.

The child was reportedly bitten on Saturday afternoon, after running up a sand dune. The boy had been swimming with family before the incident occurred at Eurong.

Dan Leggat, a Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Lifeflight rescue helicopter crewmen, said there were a pack of four animals when they arrived on the scene.

A dingo scavenges for food on the beach a Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard
A dingo scavenges for food on the beach a Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard

"Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes," Leggat said.

"One of the dingoes attacked the boy and bit him on the leg,"

The boy was treated by paramedics around 6pm on the island and flown to Hervey Bay.

In July 2017, a 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being bitten on the arm by a dingo at Lake Mackenzie near the centre of the island.

Dingoes on the island are protected by law and roam majority of the island. According to Fairfax, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said his heart went out to the parents of the boy.

"It's obviously a very traumatic thing for them to experience," he said.

"I'm glad to hear that the six-year-old is being treated and has good care with our health staff in Hervey Bay."

Mr Bailey said there would be an investigation into the incident.

More Stories

boy dingo attack fraser island hospital

Top Stories

    Labor's payroll tax change slammed by Valley businessman

    premium_icon Labor's payroll tax change slammed by Valley businessman

    Politics Harwood Marine's Ross Roberts says the decision by Michael Daley to election promise to reverse payroll tax relief will have a big effect on regional areas

    Mystery surrounding car in the water

    Mystery surrounding car in the water

    News UPDATE: Police seeking public assistance following fatal incident

    MOOSE'S SPRAY: Can we stop cricket getting out?

    premium_icon MOOSE'S SPRAY: Can we stop cricket getting out?

    Cricket DECLINING player numbers is causing serious concern for cricket.

    Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    premium_icon Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    News Police officers shot during domestic incident in Northern NSW