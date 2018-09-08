Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been killed and another seriously injured in an incident on a farm at Tolga.
A boy has been killed and another seriously injured in an incident on a farm at Tolga.
News

Boy killed, another injured in sprinkler incident

by Tom Chamberlin
8th Sep 2018 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has died and another has been seriously injured in a tragic accident in Far North Queensland after they were electrocuted on a farm.

Two 15-year-old boys were hunting on the private property at Tolga, on the Atherton Tablelands, when they went to move an irrigation sprinkler system on Friday afternoon.

The irrigation sprinklers touched a powerline and both of the boys were electrocuted.

Paramedics were called to the property just before 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the children was in cardiac arrest when they arrived.

"The second patient was fully conscious with burns," she said.

"The burns patient was transported to Atherton Hospital and the other was pronounced deceased on scene.

child death editors picks electrocution fatality qas sprinkler

Top Stories

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Grafton woman Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear decided to create her own re-usable produce bags and share them with the community

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News After 125 years of holding prisoners, jail opens its doors to public

    Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    premium_icon Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    News Sights set on New York to fulfil his dreams of becoming a model

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Crime Yamba Police Station in possession of a number of bicycles

    Local Partners