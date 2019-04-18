Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy rescued after six hours lost in dense bushland

18th Apr 2019 2:21 PM

AN 11-year-old boy has been rescued after spending six hours lost in dense bushland in the Otway Ranges in Victoria last night.

The boy went missing after becoming separated from his family while fishing about 4.30pm, police said.

It sparked an intense search through dense bushland, with Air Wing police and SES crews scouring the area with the help of civilians on motorbikes.

The boy was found uninjured near Westwicks Rd about 10.30pm.

"The Air Wing located the boy in pitch black conditions among trees and mountains using night vision and forward looking infra-red equipment," Police Air Wing Inspector Craig Shepherd said.

"The crews are highly trained and provide a lifesaving role by locating people in bush and alpine environments whether it be day or night.

"It had been approaching seven hours that this young boy had been separated from his family and this situation could have potentially ended very differently."

otway ranges rescue

Top Stories

    Serco responds to concerns over juvenile facility proposal

    premium_icon Serco responds to concerns over juvenile facility proposal

    News GRAFTON jail consortium member Serco has been swift to assure locals 'no decisions' have yet been made on a youth diversionary facility at Yarrawarra.

    Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    premium_icon Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    News 115th Highland Gathering set to start on Friday

    Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    premium_icon Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    Council News Proposal passes committee despite environmental concerns

    Fish shops prepare for Good Friday rush

    premium_icon Fish shops prepare for Good Friday rush

    Community The Easter rush has already started at one South Grafton shop