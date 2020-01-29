Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
News

Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 2:39 PM | Updated: 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
boyne river property real estate treehouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local libraries gear up to celebrate

        premium_icon Local libraries gear up to celebrate

        News An action packed program of events for Seniors Week 2020

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        News SENIORS across the Clarence Valley can now apply for the NSW Government’s $250...

        Who will make North Coast Team of Decade?

        premium_icon Who will make North Coast Team of Decade?

        News North Coast AFL wants fans to vote for the decade's best team.

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        People and Places Studying for HSC exams is difficult enough, but recently graduated Year 12 student...