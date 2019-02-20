Brace yourself: Cyclone Oma may be heading our way

BE PREPARED: Tropical Cyclone Oma is tracking towards the south-east coast of Queensland.

BE PREPARED: Tropical Cyclone Oma is tracking towards the south-east coast of Queensland. Bureau of Meterology

CLARENCE Valley Residents are warned to brace themselves for heavy rainfall, gale force winds and flash flooding as Tropical Cyclone Oma tracks the south east coast of Queensland and could be felt along the NSW North Coast by the end of this week.

Tropical Cyclone Oma is now circling off New Caledonia as a category two cyclone and its impact is expected to be felt late this week.

The latest Fiji Meteorological track forecast for Cyclone Oma brings it closer to the south east Queensland coast.

BoM Meterologist Dr Adam Blazak warned those living on the coast to buckle in for extreme weather.

"Cyclone Oma is approaching the south-east coast of Queensland in the coming days,” he said.

"expect to see gale force winds in the area along the coastal fringe from Friday, also those on higher grounds may be affected by those winds."

"There is a potential into the weekend for heavy rainfall leading to localised flash flooding."

Dr Blazak said residents should keep up with local forecasts as the track of Oma over the weekend is uncertain.

"The potential impacts are quite high."

A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for Byron and Coffs Coast.

NSW Police Force Marine Area Command advised people to consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a life jacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.