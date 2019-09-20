Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pink’s holiday house for sale

Looking to lap up the lifestyle of the rich and famous? This Gold Coast property might be a good place to start.

A FORMER Gold Coast celebrity holiday house with Hollywood Hills wow factor has hit the market, allowing buyers the chance to lap up the A-lister lifestyle.

The sprawling estate is reported to have hosted the likes of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pink, and there is a rumour - according to agents - that Johnny Depp might have stayed there.

The Sanctuary Cove property was used as a luxury holiday home about three years ago.

The home's luxury and privacy were said to be the drawcard for movie and music stars while performing or filming on the Coast, according to Hope Island Resort Realty listing agent Wendy Hickey.

"There has been a string of celebrities who stayed there - Pink, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, I also believe Johnny Depp stayed there," she said.

"The size of the land, the property and elevated aspect all contribute to its very unique value proposition as a landmark Sanctuary Cove home."

"This home sits at the top of Spyglass Hill, of which only two homes are located (and)

is appointed with every conceivable luxury."

Johnny Depp is also rumoured to have been a guest.

The five-bedroom home underwent a $3 million makeover in 2012 by its previous owners and is now on the market with a $3.4 million price guide.

The resort-style property at 6256 Spyglass Hill features multiple formal and informal living areas, guest quarters and an outdoor entertainment zone with a wet bar, kitchen and magnesium pool - a way celeb guests could relieve their stress, anxiety, aches and pains.

