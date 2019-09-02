Scott decision to cost the Kangaroos big time

Brad Scott has made a call on his future. Photo: AAP Image/James Ross

Brad Scott won't be at an AFL club in 2020, with the former North Melbourne coach taking up a job with the league instead.

Gerard Whateley told SEN on Monday morning Scott had accepted the position.

Scott had been linked to the coaching vacancy at St Kilda, but interim coach Brett Ratten has now firmed to take the position.

"Brad Scott has accepted a job at the AFL, shelving a future in coaching for the foreseeable future," Whateley said.

"True to his word, he had no private guarantees or assurances in place when he departed North Melbourne after 10 years as senior coach.

"Inquiries first from Carlton, then St Kilda and then recently from Fremantle were met in the same way. Scott was undecided about a future in coaching and they should proceed without him.

"Now Scott has made his choice. He will join league headquarters in a broad role. Not only with Steve Hocking in the football department, but in the wider business."

While North Melbourne won't have to pay the floated $800,000 payout, Whateley suggested the club would still have to contribute towards Scott's salary.

"The Kangaroos made the assumption that when Scott told the board he was prepared to leave the club at the end of 2019, that he had his eyes on a senior role at another club," Whateley said.

"When the administration sacked Scott, it leveraged the settlement on that contention. It will now pay for that mistake.

"Although it won't be the full amount, reported at 800,000, as there will be some claw back against the AFL's salary, but it will be a significant burden against the soft cap."