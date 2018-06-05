Brady clan's 'hell is over'

Tony Brady, holding a picture of his slain brother Peter, is glad the court saga following his brother’s murder has finally ended.

Craig Warhurst

TODAY marks exactly a year since Philip Tonal Scott was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his son-in-law Peter Brady. It also marks a new phase in life for Mr Brady's brothers and sisters.

The weight of the murder trial and the subsequent appeal against his conviction by Scott has weighed heavily on the family since Peter Brady was shot dead at Rainbow Beach on June 30, 2008.

Scott's appeal against his conviction was unanimously dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal's three judges on Tuesday, but since the appeal hearing on June 24, the family has lived with the thought that they may have to sit through another murder trial.

Peter Brady was killed when he went to collect the last of his belongings from the family home after the break-up of his marriage. His wife - Scott's daughter - was planning to move to Melbourne and the matrimonial home was being sold.

Yesterday Peter Brady's brother Tony said the family had gone through "six months of hell" waiting for a decision on the appeal.

"It was just hanging over us, not knowing what was going to happen. We can set it aside now and get on with our lives," he said.

"We thought the trial was the end of it but that led to another 12 months of drama, now we are glad to be out of it. The Brady family may not have been in prison, but it felt like it."

Mr Brady said since Peter's death the family members had only had limited contact via telephone with their niece and nephew, Liam, 11, and Gemma, 9, as they now lived in Melbourne.

"There is nothing we can do, but it is hard.

"The day we lost Peter, we lost the kids as well... we respect their mother's wishes," he said.

"Peter's death really was meaningless. He died for nothing and families have been torn apart.

"I spoke to Peter on the phone only an hour before he was shot when he went to get the last of his things from the home - a few crab pots, just a bit of junk.

"Peter's kids were his life; he would never have handled being separated from his kids.

"We'll live it forever but I guess that's life."

Tony Brady said the Rainbow Beach community had been a great help to the family.

Peter was the town's fire chief for 12 years and was seen as the beachside locality's son.

"They have a memorial seat, his brother-in-law Bernie Ramsey made, and a plaque in the Sports and Recreation Club provided by the town to him," he said.

"There is also a board at the lookout with a memorial to him."

Over the past year the Brady family has had a number of weddings and more are planned, but Peter's absence has been felt by all.

"There have been family events, weddings in the last 12 months and more coming up it; has upset the family with Peter not being there as he would have been the life of the party."

Mr Brady's sister, Mavis Ramsey, said she was still having trouble coming to terms with some of the evidence given in court but was glad the family's torment was now over.