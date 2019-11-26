Menu
Tye Ingebrigtsen was in court facing multiple charges. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Crime

Brahmans coach faces steroid possession charges

Caitlan Charles
26th Nov 2019 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
WHITSUNDAY Brahmans's coach Tye James Ingebrigtsen has faced court for alleged steroid possession.

The coach of the premiership-winning A-grade side appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday facing multiple charges, including driving with a disqualified licence.

Mr Ingebrigtsen, 29, has played and coached league across Queensland and had briefly accepted a deal with the South Grafton Rebels in New South Wales in late 2018 before relocating to Blacks Beach and joining the Brahmans.

He was signed in late 2018, and despite being announced for the 2020 season, the club would not confirm whether Mr Ingebrigtsen was still part of the coaching staff.

The Whitsunday Brahmans had re-signed coach Tye Ingebrigtsen for the 2020 season. The club has yet to confirm if the coach is still a part of the coaching staff.
He began his coaching career with the Hervey Bay Seagulls, before moving to the Mareeba Gladiators in Cairns.

On November 1, Mr Ingebrigtsen was charged with driving a vehicle on Eimeo Rd, Rural View with a disqualified licence.

He was then charged in Blacks Beach for possessing nandrolone and oxandrolone, failing to take responsible precautions with a needle and failing to dispose of the needle.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Farleigh requested a three-week adjournment for Mr Ingebrigtsen to get legal advice.

He will appear in court on December 16.

Mr Ingebrigtsen was contacted for comment but there was no answer.

