'Brain tumour removal made my son smarter'

TOUGH TROOPER: Hunter Boston-Anderson is fighting back after he had a large brain tumour that almost killed him removed.

IT'S THE phone call of every parents worst nightmare.

"I got a call from Hunter's school, they said there was an emergency and he was unconscious and asked if they could call an ambulance."

This is what began Brooke Anderson's Monday from hell.

The mother of two rushed to her son's school after the five-year-old had without warning vomited and passed out.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where doctors ran a CT scan.

Turns out Hunter Boston-Anderson had a four-by-four centimetre tumour growing on the frontal left lobe of his brain. Immediately he was transferred to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

"I was an emotional wreck I was so confused, I had absolutely no idea what was going on."

"We thought we were going to have to sell the house and everything else."

However, through such a difficult time Mrs Anderson said she was overwhelmed by the support offered to her and partner Guy Ingram.

She said the community went above and beyond to ensure the family were looked after.

"Within 24 hours we were just absolutely shocked by the support we had from not only our family and friends but the entire Sunshine Coast community," she said.

FIGHTER: Hunter had a four-by-four centimetre tumour removed and was left with 35 stitches in his head.

Within a matter of days, Hunter was in for surgery to have his tumour named Bruce removed, which left him with 35 stitches in his head.

"Doctors told me to expect that he won't walk or talk for a week, and won't eat for three to four days," Mrs Anderson said.

"Three hours after surgery he woke up, sat up and said 'I'm hungry'."

Hunter after surgery with 35 stitches in his head.

Now the mother is noticing cognitive improvements in her son.

"I swear he is smarter," she said. "Before the surgery, he could only get to about K in the alphabet, it concerned us a bit."

"Now he runs through the entire thing back to front no problems."

The part of Hunter's brain affected by the tumour is responsible for speech development, problem-solving and memory.

It was found the sizeable mass was silently obstructing his learning abilities.

While Hunter is now on the road to recovery he will need to continually meet with medical speaclisits for many years in the future.

To help fund these expenses friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account: gofundme.com/cxzpqc-help-for-hunter