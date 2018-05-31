‘Dug his own grave’: Anasta says Norman’s days are numbered

Corey Norman could be on his way out of Parramatta.

Corey Norman could be on his way out of Parramatta.

BRAITH Anasta says Corey Norman has "dug his own grave" at Parramatta, claiming the Eels star's days are numbered at the club after he was fined for drinking while injured.

Norman on Thursday spoke on the Big Sports Breakfast admitting he had stuffed up while claiming he'd "worked pretty hard over the last couple of years to get that stuff out of my game".

However, it could be the last straw for the Eels, with speculation mounting that the playmaker is being shopped around and may not see out his contract in blue and gold.

Jarryd Hayne might be re-signed by the Eels if Corey Norman leaves.

Norman has not been named in the Eels' side to play Newcastle on Saturday night, with the club claiming he has an injured foot.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Anasta said it could be the perfect opportunity for Eels coach Brad Arthur to plan for life without his star five-eighth.

"Bevan French has had an average year himself but he comes into the fullback role, if he plays well, if (Clint) Gutherson and (Mitch) Moses works as a combination and they gel they might think, 'well, we don't need Corey Norman anymore'," Anasta said.

"He's actually put himself into that position.

"They want to start 2019 a hell of a lot better than they've started 2018, Jarryd Hayne may now be retained and have a position there at the back end of this year when he was probably a chance of being moved on.

"So Corey Norman, he could have dug his own grave."

Norman's $20,000 fine came from a rule made by Parramatta's senior players, which bans injured players from drinking alcohol.

Anasta said Norman's teammates would be "filthy" with him for breaking a team rule and said it was made worse by the fact that he was a senior member of the squad.

"Going against your own players is huge in our game," Anasta said.

"You set those rules for a reason, it's the leadership group that usually comes up with it and I'm pretty sure Corey would have been part of that, so he would have actually set the rules with his teammates.

"To totally disregard that shows a lack of respect for your playing group, it shows where your head is at, which is not in a good position at the moment and the other players would be filthy about it.

"He's got a long rap sheet, Corey Norman, and he just can't keep on going the way he's going at the moment.

"The players would be off him now, the fans are probably already off him, the coach will be off him and now the players, they'll be filthy about it."

Norman was one of the Eels' stars of 2016 and made a promising start to his halves partnership with Moses last year when the two led the club's charge into the top four.

It set them up to be one of the premiership favourites before the 2018 season got under way but those hopes have been dashed by a nightmare opening 12 rounds.

"It's been a horrible year," Anasta said.

"It's been shocking and we all thought it was going to be fantastic. We had them in our top four and top eight and it couldn't get any worse.

"Situations like this from Corey Norman don't help and they need to turn things around on and off the field."