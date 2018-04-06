Brand new Clarence Valley festival is born

The Acacia Quartet is one of the headling acts at this weekend's Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival.

WHAT started as two concerts over a weekend has been transformed into a full-blown festival.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is excited to host the first Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival this weekend as part of the 2018 Plunge program.

Starting on Friday and running until Sunday afternoon, the festival's headlining acts will see three of the country's leading chamber music groups come together to perform more than five concerts.

They will be joined by staff and students of the Conservatorium, local chamber music group The Arcadians and the Clarence's superstar soprano Michelle Ryan as part of the exciting line-up.

Director of the Clarence Valley Conservatoirum, Adam Wills, said the idea for the festival came into being when two visiting chamber groups requested dates that were on the same weekend.

"From there a a seed of an idea was planted, we added one more visiting artist and built the festival around the three groups, making sure that there was an opportunity for our students to perform, and to have some educational experiences too,” Mr Wills said.

"The students in our group Strings'n'Things will have the opportunity to perform in a concert with all the visiting musicians - sharing music stand with the professional musicians, which will be an amazing experience for them.”

Mr Wills said he was hoping the festival would become an annual event, and will be keen to hear feedback from audience members so they can start planning next year's festival now.

"It's the first time the Conservatorium has tried something like this, with three visiting groups all in town on the one weekend. It means that Clarence Valley locals don't have to drive out of the region to see such high-quality concerts.”

Mr Wills also said they tried to make the festival very affordable with a Festival Pass available at a reasonable $100.

"That gives music lovers entrance to all the concerts at a low price, much lower than going to see five separate concerts in other centres.”

During the festival, audience members will be entranced by the performances of the New England Ensemble, the Acacia Quartet and Ensemble Q.

With a wide variety of music to be heard over the weekend there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy, including music by our favourite composers such as Beethoven and Dvorak, through to music composed by Australian composers.

2018 Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival line-up:

The New England Ensemble has toured to more than 30 countries in Europe, North America and Asia. Comprising violinist Andrew Lorenz, violist Robert Harris, cellist Janis Laurs and pianist Wendy Lorenz the quartet has been performing together for more than 40 years, and for their Grafton concert will present an eclectic program taking audience members on a world tour.

In just seven years Acacia Quartet has won great respect for their versatile and inventive programs which couple established repertoire with the unorthodox. Violinists Lisa Stewart and Myee Clohessy, violist Stefan Duwe and cellist Anna Martin-Scrase are award-winning musicians who are frequent guests of venues across Australia such as the Sydney Opera House, and international performances in Vancouver and in Berlin.

Michelle Ryan is a graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, where she studied her Bachelor of Music Performance in Voice and a Diploma of Opera Studies. Here she performed the roles of Beth in Little Women and Miss Pinkerton in The Old Maid and the Thief. Other roles performed recently include Despina with Lyric Opera Studio Weimar in their production of Cosi fan Tutte and Zerlina, performed in the Estates Theatre in Prague for the Prague Summer Nights Festival production of Don Giovanni in July of this year. As a special performance, Michelle will appear in the Festival Concert with all three visiting groups as well as the CVCon's Strings'n'Things and The Arcadians. The performance will include works by Handel, Mozart, Schubert and Mahler. Michelle will join forces with clarinettist Paul Dean to perform Schubert's sublime The Shepherd on the Rock, arranged for this concert for soprano, clarinet and string orchestra.

TICKETS: Single concert tickets vary in price and are listed in the concert schedule attached. The festival pass includes entry to all concerts (festival dinner not included) Adult $100; Concession $50; Child (under 18) $20. To book contact the CVCon office on 6643 3555 or via the website, www.cvcon .com.au. All concerts and events will be held at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, 8 Villiers Street, Grafton.

Concert Schedule

Friday

Concert One: New England Ensemble, 7pm. Adults $25; Conc. $15; Child (under 18) $5.

Saturday

Concert Two: Festival Concert 2pm. Adults $20; Conc. $10; Child (under 18) $5.

Festival Dinner 5pm. The ideal opportunity to dine with guest musicians and enjoy a delicious two- course meal. $40 per person, includes complimentary glass of wine, bar service available.

Concert Three: Acacia Quartet 7pm. Adults $25; Conc. $15; Child (under 18) $5.

Sunday

Concert Four: Ensembles of the Conservatorium 11am. Adults $20; Conc. $10; Child (under 18) $5.

Concert Five: Ensemble Q, 2pm. Adults $25; Conc. $15; Child (under 18) $5.