Australia's Brandon Starc competing in the high jump during the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich.
Athletics

Brandon Starc’s sensational payday

by Amanda Lulham
1st Sep 2019 1:25 PM
It's not a bad earn for a day's outing.

He is one of Australia's leading chances for a medal at the looming world athletics championships and in the lead-up Sydney athlete Brandon Starc has picked up a cheque for $US20,000 for his efforts at an overseas meet.

The Baulkham Hills high jumper has been in top form in recent weeks and showed his form again when he won big with his second placing at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

A jump of 2.30m saw Starc finish second in the event - his equal best jump of the year which bodes well for the upcoming athletics championships in Doha from September 28

The top 19 jumpers in the world are within three centimetres of each other making the high jump one of the most anticipated battles of the championships.

 

High jumper Brandon Starc won a gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Pic: Tim Hunter.
High jumper Brandon Starc won a gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Pic: Tim Hunter.

 

The men's high jump shapes as one of the most open events at the world championships in Doha beginning on September 28, with 19 athletes - including Australians Starc and Joel Baden - within 3cm of each other atop the 2019 rankings.

