Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet pose outside the Christ Church Cathedral before their show on Tuesday night.

TRUMPETER David Elton says it wasn't practising scales that gave him his passion for music as a nine-year-old beginner.

"It was playing in bands and ensembles, and all the great experiences you get from playing together," he said.

Years later, as one of the country's most accomplished brass players, he is still sharing the musical experience with his "mates" in the Australian Brass Quintet, who performed in the Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday night.

Presented by the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, the five players music rang through the church in what Mr Elton described as "one of the best acoustic venues we've played this tour."

And he'd know - his day job seeing him play in the Sydney Opera House concert hall three times a week with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

"It's good to get out of the hall though," he laughed. "It's always interesting the difference in the venues we play, from big churches... down to very small venues."

The quintet spent two days in Grafton, first holding a workshop for local conservatorium and Salvation Army band brass players, and performing a concert at Grafton High School, and Mr Elton said that teaching was a big part of the ethos of the quintet, which formed in 2008.

"Where ever we go, there's always some part where we are working with the students or coaching. Four out of the five members are faculty of the Australian National Academy of Music, so it's really what the quintet is about," he said.

"I think music is an integral part of education, and even if don't go onto be a musician it has benefits right through schooling.

"But we also like to show it is possible to have a career in music... and we love it. We're good mates and we get to go on the road together."