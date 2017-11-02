News

Brats boogie for disco themed Jacaranda Thursday show

SWEET SUCCESS: The team from Cranes celebrate their second Jacaranda Gold Cup win last year. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

TWO years ago, a bunch of fresh-faced brats came along and took Jacaranda Thursday by storm, and took the gold cup telling everyone that Grease was the word.

Last year, they showed some not so Sweet Charity, and again grabbed gold.

Today, as part of the annual Jacaranda Thursday dress-up competition they will create a Disco Inferno in their attempt for a three-peat, but operations director for Cranes John Lysaught said they were just happy to be part of the community event.

"For us it's more about a great opportunity for our customers and the community. We are very much part of the community and there's no better opportunity to showcase our values," he said.

The Brats performers, or Big River Amateur Theatre Sensation from Cranes as they are known, will be showing off their moves in shows hourly from 9.30am, with their title defence against four other businesses at Market Square.

And when quizzed on whether there would be any fancy tricks, Mr Lysaught said they were sticking to a good fun show.

"We'll still do what works for us," he said.

Meanwhile, while Elders Grafton won't be gracing the stage this year, there's plenty on offer from the business, you just might have to look hard for them.

The real estate agent will be embracing a Where's Wally theme and creative director Jaz Grady said they would be running their own competition on the day.

"Each person will go out wearing a letter, and we've made a clue from the letters they are wearing, and we want people to solve the clue and bring back evidence of having seen at least five of them," she said.

"We've got more than four kilos of chocolate, everything purple we could find, a lot of Cadbury and other stuff."

The annual Jacaranda Thursday dress-up day will take over the CBD from open of business. Market Square performances start at 1pm.

