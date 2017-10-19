Brave anglers hook their just rewards

BRIGHT SPARK: Check out the colour of this dolphin fish caught by the fellas on a recent Yamba Fishing and Charters trip out to the deep blue.

BRIGHT SPARK: Check out the colour of this dolphin fish caught by the fellas on a recent Yamba Fishing and Charters trip out to the deep blue. Contributed

THE FIRST heavy rain for three months brought to a damp end the school holidays which all round had been good for the anglers.

The strong winds stopped any offshore activity, and made conditions in the estuary far from pleasant.

But just the same there were still anglers who were prepared to tackle the conditions and were rewarded for their efforts.

Ray Pugh from Grafton was able to get out off Minnie Water before the weather broke and returned with a 5.2kg snapper.

Other early start anglers who fished both north and south of the entrance before the weekend also did well on reef fish, mixed in with teraglin, pearl perch and the occasional pelagic.

The same applied to the headlands where there were a few tailor and drummer taken before the weekend, but after that it was a matter of cleaning up the gear ready for the current week.

For when this weather breaks, the prospects are good.

In the estuary, most of the anglers were able to find a sheltered spot and brought in flathead, bream and whiting.

Young five-year-old Cloe Keep from Casino will remember her holiday after landing and weighing in a bream of 714g taken in the Wooli River.

Unfortunately she misses out on a certificate, because Joe McCord of Grafton finished with a bream of 970g taken on chicken gut near the Grafton bridge.

And whiting are still being taken in good numbers on most of the sandflats in the sheltered channel, mostly on worm and yabbie bait, but quite a few on tiny lures.

Colin Davis from Palmers Island did not have to move far from his home to find the 422g whiting which he took on a worm bait.

The area at the north-western corner of Palmers Island near Durringtons lane has always had a record for whiting, especially as there is shelter from the southerly and easterly winds.

Hot spot for the flathead this week were around Collis, where my preferred spot is on the northern side on a runout tide.

Blackfish are still hard to locate in any number, although Rada Babic from Lightning Ridge was able to spot some near the wharf on Goodwood Island and weighed in one of 800g.

Krystal Pfeiffer of Coutts Crossing, another dedicated blackfish angler, worked hard on the Middle wall for her catch of 768g.

Reports from the two weigh-in stations in Iluka were disappointing as nothing was recorded at either.

However the report from Iluka Bait and Tackle was that several hairtail had been landed -probably in the deep water near the end of the Middle wall, although in past years they have been known to be taken in Iluka Bay.

And just to demonstrate the versatility of Clarence anglers, Joe Cook of Nymboida took a trip to Ebor and returned with a brown trout of 1.710kg.

It is probably some 50 years since I last caught a trout, and that was from an outing to Lake Eucumbene when the lake was still filling up..

Cooking and eating that trout at 7am on the bank of the lake in freezing conditions was one of the best fish meals I have ever had.