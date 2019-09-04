Brave new world for NDIS provider

NEW ERA: New speech pathologist Christine Arulappan, therapy assistant Lisa Salter and physiotherapist Angela Crompton are now at Caringa.

IT IS a new era for disability services as a long standing Clarence Valley provider moves into clinical care.

Caringa Australia this week welcomed speech pathologist Christine Arulappan, physiotherapist Angela Crompton and therapy assistant Lisa Salter to their growing team in a move CEO Rachel Choy described as being in the pipeline for years.

"We have been thinking about it for a couple of years because therapy is a really important support within the NDIS. As part of our strategic plan we wanted to broaden our service offering,” she said.

"We hope to grow this team, this is our foundation team, so watch this space.”

Ms Arulappan was excited to be part of the team in its formative

stages as it gave them an opportunity to be a part of the shaping the processes.

"Things were set up for us previously and it is nice to be able to know we have a say in how it runs

and contributing to the process,” she said.

That was echoed by Ms Crompton, who said she could draw on her 35 years of experience in the sector which she still really enjoyed being a part of.

"We have all worked in the disabilities sector for a long, long time and have seen things we like and other things we don't and we have firm ideas on what a good therapy service looks like.”

"It is a challenge but it is always interesting, always engaging and always fun and you meet some great people.”

That meant Caringa could draw on the many years of experience the trio had in the disability services and Ms Choy said it would be an "evolving process”.

"There will be a lot of creativity from the therapists to construct their dream business essentially and hopefully it will work for the clients,” she said.

It was particularly fitting Ms Salter should become part of the team at Caringa, as it was there the therapy assistant started in the industry in Grafton.

"I actually started my career with Caringa, 19 years ago. I started in an admin role and progressed through that into other roles and ten years ago went over to ADHC where I became a therapy assistant.”

"This is my third time working for Caringa so I feel like I am coming home.”

The new therapy services will be available for NDIS clients across the Clarence Valley and in Coffs Harbour and Ms Choy said services were "ready to roll”.