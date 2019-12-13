Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ERA: The first cars enjoy the magic of sitting at traffic lights.
NEW ERA: The first cars enjoy the magic of sitting at traffic lights.
News

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Traffic lights turned on

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMEWHAT overshadowed by sight of a new bridge, yesterday Grafton welcomed some truly 20th century technology – traffic lights.

The new lights – the first in the Clarence Valley – were turned on yesterday as the new Grafton Bridge was officially opened.

Those looking to be the first cars across the bridge were lucky enough to also be the first cars to have to wait at the new traffic lights, in front of a crowd of RMS and Fulton Hogan staff, council employees, politicians and media.

To the shock and amazement of the contingent, it took just five minutes for the first person to ignore the new robots.

Perhaps confused by sight of the new technology and despite being in a ‘left turn only’ lane, a red SUV drove straight through the new lights at Clarence street and across Pound street, mounting a small curb in the process.

Some quick thinking RMS employees decided the best course of action was to strategically place traffic cones out across the area to help the locals get used to the new road design.

clarence valley grafton bridge new grafton bridge rms traffic lights
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TEST DRIVE: First impressions of Grafton’s modern new bridge

        premium_icon TEST DRIVE: First impressions of Grafton’s modern new bridge

        Opinion NOW that it’s open, we put the new bridge to the test to see whether it truly is the solution to Grafton’s traffic problems.

        CRASH: Traffic affected in both directions

        CRASH: Traffic affected in both directions

        News Motorists advised to exercise caution in the area

        BRIDGE OPENING: Grafton drivers spoiled for choice

        premium_icon BRIDGE OPENING: Grafton drivers spoiled for choice

        News $240 million piece of infrastructure officially opened to motorists yesterday

        'Hopefully they'll wake up in Canberra': Ex-fire chief

        premium_icon 'Hopefully they'll wake up in Canberra': Ex-fire chief

        News Ex-fire chief issues dire warning amid worsening bushfire crisis