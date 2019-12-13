BRAVE NEW WORLD: Traffic lights turned on

NEW ERA: The first cars enjoy the magic of sitting at traffic lights.

NEW ERA: The first cars enjoy the magic of sitting at traffic lights.

SOMEWHAT overshadowed by sight of a new bridge, yesterday Grafton welcomed some truly 20th century technology – traffic lights.

The new lights – the first in the Clarence Valley – were turned on yesterday as the new Grafton Bridge was officially opened.

Those looking to be the first cars across the bridge were lucky enough to also be the first cars to have to wait at the new traffic lights, in front of a crowd of RMS and Fulton Hogan staff, council employees, politicians and media.

To the shock and amazement of the contingent, it took just five minutes for the first person to ignore the new robots.

Perhaps confused by sight of the new technology and despite being in a ‘left turn only’ lane, a red SUV drove straight through the new lights at Clarence street and across Pound street, mounting a small curb in the process.

Some quick thinking RMS employees decided the best course of action was to strategically place traffic cones out across the area to help the locals get used to the new road design.