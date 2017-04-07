Braveheart Chris taking up marathon challenge

FOR most of us, the thought of running seven marathons in seven days in seven states would be cruel and unusual punishment, but for Chris Redman it's something he can't wait to start.

It was by complete chance the former Grafton resident first heard about the unique challenge.

"I was on a train from my accommodation in Sydney heading to the start line for the City2Surf last year,” he said.

"I was with a friend and we were squashed in like sardines, and standing in front of my was this woman, and we started talking about a few things about the marathon and running, and she mentioned the Bravehearts 777 challenge, and I thought it sounded pretty intense.

"I was after another challenge, last year I ran an ultra marathon and I was looking to do something as big or bigger, and when I looked into Bravehearts and what they do it was a win-win.”

Bravehearts is a foundation working towards the prevention of child sexual abuse, which Mr Redman said is a cause that resonates with a lot of people.

"They're a leading organisation in that fight in Australia, so I figured that raising money for them and taking on the challenge would be a great thing,” he said.

"I did my research and it probably took me a month before I decided that I would get involved. It was a timing thing, I was in the right place at the right time and it cascaded from there.

"I've got in with the community of runners who are doing the seven marathons or trying to get to that point to raise funds to get on the marathon, and I've been speaking with Bravehearts who are always trying to assist us in our fundraising efforts.”

Mr Redman said his fundraising goal was to hit $10,000 by the time of the first marathon, which starts in Perth on June 26.

"I hit $5000 by the end of March, so I'm well on track to hit $8000 by the middle of May which will guarantee me a spot on the circuit, and from there I've got to hit $10,000,” he said.

"The idea is that 40% of the money I raise will be towards supporting the athletes to do the runs, and the rest is straight to the charity. It might seem like a lot goes to runners, but the fundraising efforts wouldn't be there without the association with the running events.”

Born and bred in Grafton before moving to Newcastle at 21 after completing his apprenticeship as a car mechanic, Mr Redman said he hoped to receive support from family and friends who still call the Clarence Valley home.

To support Mr Redman on his challenge, visit the Bravehearts 777 challenge Facebook page or website.