Hire a hero: bravery award recipient needs a job

Lincoln Sherlock rescued a man from a vehicle in the Brisbane River in 2015. IMAGE: AAP/Megan Slade

SPRINGFIELD Lakes single dad Lincoln Sherlock has an impressive resume - and received a commendation for bravery last week - but he still can't find a job, Springfield News reports.

He is skilled - it was in 2015 that he dived into the Brisbane River fully clothed and pulled a convulsing driver through the window of his sinking ute.

He then hauled the man through the water to a passing ferry, where the pair were pulled to safety.

He is committed and reliable - after saving the man's life, he left the scene before police arrived because he wanted to make it to work on time.

Emergency services at the scene of an accident where a car crashed into the Brisbane River near the mouth of Breakfast Creek. Pic Mark Cranitch.

And he is humble.

"I don't really think about (the rescue) that often," Mr Sherlock, 42, told the Springfield News.

"Shayne (the man he rescued) came out of it all right and that's the main thing.

"He still calls me every year around the time of the accident to say thanks."

Mr Sherlock was among 35 Australians who received a Commendation for Brave Conduct as part of the ­Australian Bravery Awards announced last week.

But he said as long as his son, 17-year-old Keagan was proud, that was enough.

"Obviously my son is my number one life achievement, but I guess the bravery award is a pretty big thing," he said.

He was counting on a ­secure job being his next achievement.

He is out of work for the first time in 28 years.

"I just want to get a start somewhere," the former roofing contractor said.

"This is the first time since I was 14 I haven't had work."

Can you help? Email editorial@springfieldnews.com.au