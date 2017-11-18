Bravery medal for lifesavers

TOUGH RESCUE: Lauren Pryor accepting the SLSA Meritorious Awards with bronze inset on behalf of herself and Cale Callaghan.

"THEIR bravery was more than outstanding for what they'd done, they put their life on the line for Geoffrey and my grandchildren.”

They are the words of Geoffrey Blackadder's sister-in-law Frances Blackadder, describing the actions of the lifesavers and first responders who spent nearly an hour giving CPR to Mr Blackadder at Wooli Beach last year after he had a heart attack in the surf.

For 45 minutes, lifesavers Lauren Pryor and Cale Callaghan worked with off-duty police officers, firemen and Wooli SES to try to resuscitate Mr Blackadder after he was pulled out the surf unconscious after trying to save his nieces on Boxing Day last year.

Now, the lifesavers' bravery has been recognised with the highest honour for an individual in Surf Life Saving Australia, the Meritorious Award with Bronze Insert.

Ms Pryor said it was an incredibly tough day for both she and Mr Callaghan.

"The biggest challenge mentally and physically was performing CPR for 45 minutes until a doctor could arrive,” she said. "We did manage to rescue four girls from the surf beforehand and the gentleman... we pulled him out unconscious.

"There was a couple of off- duty police detectives and an off-duty fireman, so they were first on the scene with us and helped us from the start. The SES arrived about 15 minutes after that.”

Ms Pryor, who started nippers when she was about five, said the aftermath of Mr Blackadder's death was troubling for her.

"I really struggled the first week after especially, you have all of these questions like 'what if I did things different'.,” she said.

"What was really great is that we were given access to counsellors.”

Ms Pryor described receiving the award was a humbling experience.

"It was quite an honour, it was a really exciting night hearing the great work that volunteers do nation-wide,” she said.

Clarence Valley lifeguard supervisor Greg Wiley said the lifeguards and the first-responders worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.

"Wooli Beach is in a remote part of the Clarence Coast, it's not like it happened on one of the three more popular beaches in Yamba,” Mr Wiley said.

He said lifeguards could sit on the beach day after day, but when someone who was unresponsive was brought in, the lifeguards earned every dollar they'd ever been paid.

"They gave (Mr Black- adder) every possible change of succeeding in life that anyone could have ever given,” he said.

"It was very worthy of their recognition.”

Mr Wiley added that the odds were not in lifeguards' favour when presented with an unconscious person.

"They're doing everything to find a heartbeat or to find a gust of breath,” he said.

"It was very much bravery at its best and it was professional lifeguards doing what they are fully trained to do.”

Mr Wiley added that the recognition should be shared by all the first responders on the beach that day.

The Blackadder family was still living through the shock of Mr Blackadder's death, but was incredibly grateful for the effort Ms Pryor and Mr Callaghan put into the rescue.

"Those two lifeguards that tried to save him, especially the one who went out onto the board, they deserve all the accolades for what they've done,” Mrs Blackadder said.

"What happened was out of their power, our power and everyone else's I know.”