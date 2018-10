WET, WET, WET: Walkers brave the rain for the Local Paws Walk for Autism. INSET: Veronica Balsamello leads the pack of walkers.

WET hair lasts for a few hours, but autism lasts your whole life.

That is what Veronica Balsamello told everyone who thought the rain meant the Local Paws Walk for Autism wasn't going ahead.

At 10.30 on Saturday, about 20 people set out for the first wave of walkers in the fundraiser, knowing that Ms Balsamello's words were right - autism is something people live with for their whole life.

