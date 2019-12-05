Bravo, Izzy, my faith has been restored

Israel Folau and wife Maria leave the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Crosling

Bravo Izzy, a victory for free speech and democracy.

The bullies can go to hell.

Rugby Australia's out-of-court settlement with Israel Folau clearly demonstrates no sporting body has the right nor arrogance to muzzle a person's religious beliefs.

How dare a sporting body think they can vilify and sack a young man for airing his personal views?

Do I necessarily agree with some of Folau's left-field ideologies? No.

Should he be permitted to express them? Absolutely.

The PC brigade was out in numbers to hunt down Folau. They wanted blood.

Well, Rugby Australian paid Folau what is believed to be a substantial sum and apologised.

It took enormous courage and gumption from Folau to stand up to Rugby Australia.

Under excruciating pressure, Folau was berated, reviled and belittled.

But he stuck solid to his faith.

Rugby Australia - like all major sporting organisations - should worry about administering their crumbling game and not interfere with a player's religious views.

RA shouldn't play politics. It's not their charter. We live in a country where governments cannot control what people think, say or do.

Believing their power over players was limitless, RA became over-opinionated, egotistical and pompous.

The embarrassment of apologising to Folau - "for any hurt or harm caused to the Folaus" - must have stung more than any loss to the All Blacks.

How embarrassing for Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle. Picture: AAP/David Crosling

Folau said he did not condone discrimination.

Maybe now, after Wednesday's development, RA should take the same stance.

I'd love Folau to now say he wants a return to playing rugby. Then we can all sit back and watch RA squirm with embarrassment.

Would a battered RA have the guts to deny Folau's return after the ruling?

They certainly wouldn't want to be left humiliated yet again.