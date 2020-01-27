Brayshaw in elbow brace after setback

Angus Brayshaw (right) sporting an elbow brace at training. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne midfielder Angus Brayshaw has suffered an untimely injury less than a month before the Demons' first pre-season match.

Brayshaw injured ligaments in his left elbow at training last Friday and was wearing a bulky elbow brace as his teammates trained at Gosch's Paddock on Monday.

The 24-year-old will travel with his teammates to Maroochydore for a seven-day camp but won't be allowed to do any contact work for at least four weeks.

That puts Brayshaw in doubt for Melbourne's community series clash against Adelaide on February 22.

He will wear the brace for another week.

Melbourne Football manager Josh Mahoney called it a "minor setback" and had no doubts Brayshaw would be ready for the Round1 clash with West Coast on March 22.

"Angus attempted to smother a kick during a match simulation drill on Friday, and scans have showed there is some moderate ligament damage to his left elbow," Mahoney said.

"Angus will be wearing a protective device on his left arm, which is part of the management of the injury.

"We anticipate he will resume full training in approximately four weeks but will be able to continue his running program during this time.

"We are confident this is only a minor setback in his overall program."

Brayshaw finished third in the 2018 Brownlow Medal but was unable to replicate that form last year.

His injury follows Harley Bennell's latest injury setback.

Bennell will also make the trip to Queensland as he continues to overcome a calf strain which could hamper his chances to make the Melbourne list.

Club officials must decide by March 13 whether to add Bennell, who has played just two AFL games since 2015, to the list forthe 2020 season.

Melbourne recruit Adam Tomlinson rejoined the main training group on Monday for the first time since he injured his calfduring the Christmas break.

Tomlinson, 26, joined Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent after eight years and 140 games with the GWS Giatns.