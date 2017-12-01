Brazen daylight robberies prompt police warning

GRINCHES have tried to ruin the Christmas spirit for families in the Clarence Valley after two residential break and enters this week resulted in ransacked homes and torn open Christmas presents. Thieves tore into wrapped presents during two daylight robberies at Tyndale and Junction Hill and made off with valuables such as televisions, laptops, iPads and jewellery.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the Tyndale property was broken into between 9.15am and 12.45pm on Monday, with the thieves gaining access by cutting through a ground floor fly screen and opening a closed but not locked window.

"They had a TV, Playstation and Xbox stolen, and while inside the thieves rummaged through Christmas presents and the rest of the house," Insp Reid said.

The next day a property at Junction Hill was burgled between 9am and 11am, with the victims returning

home to find the place ransacked.

"There were a number of Christmas presents stolen, as well as a large quantity of jewellery, a laptop, Apple iPads and clothing," Insp Reid said.

She added the robberies were a timely reminder for people to keep their premises secure.

"Unfortunately it's that time of year when people start to stock up on presents and they're keeping valuables in their houses, which become targets for opportunistic thieves," she said.

"It's important for people to ensure their homes are fully secured, and keep their doors and windows closed and locked.

"Even though the hot weather is coming and people like to keep their doors and windows open to stay cool, it's a good idea to only have them open enough to let a breeze through but not enough to allow any access by an opportunistic thief. It's not uncommon to see thieves try and break into a property at night through an unlocked door or window.

"Also, with expensive Christmas items, it's a good idea for people to keep the serial numbers to make it easier for police to identify and track down any stolen goods."

Insp Reid would not comment on whether the two robberies were linked.

"We will have to wait and see if there's any forensic links when the scenes are examined, but it's too early to make that call," she said.

"We are coming into that time of year where opportunistic thieves are looking for any opportunities, so we encourage everyone to do what they can to make their properties secure."

Insp Reid said if anyone has any information regarding the burglaries to contact Grafton Police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"If anyone has got any information regarding these residential break-ins we would like to hear from people," she said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to track these people responsible."