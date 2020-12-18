Brazen puppy thief caught on CCTV

A brazen puppy thief who posed as a good Samaritan before stealing a woman's beloved pup has had her disgraceful act caught on CCTV.

Now heartbroken Adelaide animal lover Rhiannon Green is pleading for her staffy pup to be returned before Christmas.

Rhiannon told news.com.au she bought her puppy, named Erin Phillips, through a Facebook page on December 9. The pup is named after her favourite Adelaide Crows player.

She said she'd been concerned as people discussed turning the staffy cross into a "guard dog" online.

"I didn't want her to go to that kind of home, or a place where she wouldn't be treated as well," she said.

Less than a week after taking the pup to her home in Davoren Park, she received a message from a stranger online offering to donate her some bedding and dog food.

The staffy pup was taken from Rhiannon's home this week.

"She said she had extra bedding for her sister's dog and they were trying to give it away to someone in need," Rhiannon said.

She took up what she thought was the kind offer, as she had spent her savings on Erin, who was $1300. She'd paid for the dog "with all of my cash I had saved from the coronavirus bonuses".

Shocking footage shows the woman coming to Rhiannon's door, and grabbing the puppy as she drops the bags of food. The woman then quickly took off down the driveway and got into a white car.

The woman quickly scooped up the pup before running to her car.

The sweet pooch was taken by a woman posing as a good Samaritan.

"She was just rambling 'I just want to hold her for a sec'," Rhiannon said.

"I was like 'No!' and my big dog has come outside. I grabbed the dog food, and she's just ran.

"It was 35 degree day and I'm trying not to let her to go any further.

"I chucked my big dog inside and she was gone."

Rhiannon said the woman ran to her white car where a male driver was waiting with a child inside. She can be seen chasing after her but she is gone within a few moments.

Rhiannon said she'd "give anything" to have her beautiful pup back home. She said her other dog has taken to snuggling in his tiny bed and the loss had affected the whole family.

While she's not sure why the woman targeted her, she has theories about the pup napper.

"In the beginning I thought it had something to do with the past owners. But now I think she's a serial Christmas thief."

Rhiannon contacted police about the incident on Tuesday. She intends to make a second visit to police today.

News.com.au contacted SA Police, who declined to comment.

Originally published as Brazen puppy thief caught on CCTV