Student ambushed metres from home in terrifying sex attack

Police are hunting for a man that could live close to the scene of a horrifying sexual assault at Birtinya.

UPDATE 1pm:

A STUDENT took a break from a long night of study to get some fresh air when she was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted just metres from her home.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge, Daren Edwards detailed new information about the brazen crime saying it had a "terrible effect" on the community and the 45-year-old woman was "emotionally devastated".

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the woman was studying in her apartment complex and decided to get some "fresh air" in a walk along Birtinya Blvd about 11.20pm.

While her husband slept, the victim exited her complex on Saturday night and walked south along a pathway for just a few metres before a man pulled her into bushes, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said she "put up a fight and suffered some injuries", but managed to escape.

"Her safety has been truly invaded," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the woman often walked along the pathway and "wasn't being careless".

"It's a safe area and something you'd never expect to happen," he said.

"Any attack on a female in any location is a terrible effect to have on the victims and a community."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said it was unclear whether the attack was calculated or at random, but it was possible the man lived nearby.

He is described as having a thin build and aged between 20 and 40-years-old.

Police urged anyone in the Birtinya community to come forward to police if they noticed anything suspicious, had any dash cam footage or may have endured something similar and not reported to police.

Tuesday, 9am:

POLICE say the attacker who sexually assaulted a 45-year-old woman at Birtinya could live close to scene of the crime.

As investigations continue into the shocking crime that happened along Birtinya Blvd on Saturday night, police are appealing for information from anyone in the area.

The woman was walking home about 11.30pm when she was grabbed from behind, dragged into nearby bushes, thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted.

She managed to fight off her attacker and run for her life.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the attack has had a "devastating" affect on the woman.

Birtinya Blvd. Google Maps

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said anyone who may have travelled in the area around the time of the attack should advise police if they saw anyone walking, riding a bike or if there were any cars "that seemed out of place".

He said there was a possibility that the attacker lived nearby and had seen the victim walking along the path.

The suburb is nestled in the Sunshine Coast Hospital District, with many hospital staff opting to live there for the close proximity of walking to and from work.

Police interviewed the victim further yesterday afternoon and are hunting for a man with a skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131444.