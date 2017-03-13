Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend graces Grafton

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Royce Gracie throws Luke Beston over with a O-Goshi (hip throw) as he shows students the right techniques.

MARTIAL ARTS: A hush of awe fell over the MD Mixed Martial Arts gym in Grafton as UFC Hall of famer Royce Gracie spoke to a room full of burgeoning martial artists.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu royalty and a mixed martial arts legend, Gracie brought more than four decades of experience to a three-hour seminar yesterday.

Gracie ran the class through many basics of self defence, teaching ways to get out of tight situations on the streets, to help build confidence in the students.

"Mixed martial arts is all about confidence,” Gracie said. "If you don't have confidence, people can pick on you and there is nothing you can do about it. But to have confidence, you need to know what you are doing.

"We are teaching people how to defend themselves in a street fight situation, that way they have knowledge and the confidence to deal with anything that happens in the street.”

For the 50-year-old octagon veteran, who was victorious at the very first UFC pay-per-view event, a visit to Grafton was just another of many that he makes around the world as he takes the lessons of his father Helio Gracie to students across the globe.

"I travel about seven months of the year all over the world,” he said. "I love travel and I love to teach.

"Spreading what my father created, spreading Gracie jiu-jitsu.

"Making sure that the groups like this are on the right track and doing the right technique. We review some of the moves, add new moves, new strategies and teach them more.”

Gracie also promoted seven of the gym's students from white belts to blue belts in a sign of the growth MMA is experiencing in the Clarence Valley.

"I like to see the guys growing,” he said. "I come over this year and they are a bunch of white belts but I come back next year and they have improved, they already know the stuff, they will all be blue belts.

"You see they are getting promoted, they are rising through the ranks, I can see they are understanding the art. I can see the growth of the students.

"This is what makes me proud.”

For MD Mixed Martial Arts gym owner Mark Davies it was another awe-inspiring moment alongside a legend of his chosen sport.

"Having someone like Royce Gracie here is such a great honour, and a great occasion for our school,” he said. "Him handing out seven blue belts, it just shows where our jiu-jitsu is in the region.

"When Royce comes to do a seminar I think a lot of him rubs off on everyone. "They gain so much confidence in their jiu-jitsu and in themselves from a visit from Royce.

"There definitely is growth and development in the sport here and that is a credit to the students. They have to put the hours of work in on on the mats, I just help them along the way.”