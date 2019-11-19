Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Master ‘wows kids’ at MDMMA seminar

Master Pedro Sauer (far right) with MDMMA gym owner Mark Davies (second from right) during a seminar held in Grafton last week. Photo contributed by Louise Thompson.

MARTIAL ARTS :Grafton’s home of martial arts was treated to a seminar from one of the worlds leading Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Masters last week.

The seminar with 8th Degree Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Master Pedro Sauer from the USA, was held last Monday and gave kids the chance to learn some valuable new skills.

“Gracie Jiu Jitsu students from the Clarence were wowed by the teachings of a living legend in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world,” Louise Thompson, MDMMA associate said.

“Master Pedro said Gracie Jiu Jitsu is alive and well in the Clarence under the guidance of school owner and Gracie Jiu Jitsu Brown Belt Mark Davies.”

Davies said that the Master Pedro seminar was an amazing opportunity for his academies and especially his students.

Throughout the seminar, his students learnt many skills that will improve and boost their abilities.

“I was lucky enough to spend a few days and as well as attending four seminars with Master Pedro which was inspirational.,” Davies said.

“His philosophies and principles of Gracie Jiu Jitsu, school operation, to teaching students was amazing. I can’t wait to start implementing what I’ve learned into our school.”

The opportunity will be on students of the MDMMA in Grafton will never forget.

MDMMA currently holds Gracie Jiu Jitsu lessons Monday through to Friday evenings, Monday and Wednesday lunch and as well as kids lessons, catering to all those wanting to pick up martial arts in the community.

“At MDMMA, kindness and respect is what we expect,” Davies said.