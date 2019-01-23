Break and enter spree prompts police warning

THEFT: Grafton Police are warning people to be vigilant after a rise in break and enters and theft from motor vehicles.

POLICE have issued a warning for residents in Grafton and South Grafton to be vigilant with their security after a spate of break-and-enters and thefts from motor vehicles were reported this week.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the series of robberies were a timely reminder not to be complacent with securing their property.

"In this hot weather people are leaving their doors and windows open, but people need to be a bit more vigilant in relation to the security of their premises, because these criminals will take that opportunity," he said.

Since Sunday, A/Insp Williams said break and enters and steal from motor vehicle offences have been reported on Clarence St, Ironbark Cl, Fairway Dr, Daniels Cl and Berger Pl.

An attempted theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Tallowood St, South Grafton, at 3.30am on Monday, and on Wednesday and Thursday last week break and enters were reported on storage units on Bacon St.

"There has been an increase in this kind of activity over the past week and police are investigating, so people will need to be a bit more vigilant in terms of their security," A/Insp Williams said.

"These property crimes are a main focus of police, so any information would be greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via the Coffs/Clarence Police District Facebook page.

"Facebook is not the place to report crime, we've had a few people comment on our page about crime with information and it was only through sheer luck that some officers saw the comments and followed them up," A/Insp Williams said.

"It's fine to try and warn others but people need to report crime to police, as they might have vital information."