Break-in angers Grafton Sporting Car Club

POLICE are appealing for information after a break and enter at the Grafton Sporting Car Club left their canteen ransacked, priceless photographs stolen and the word "sorry” scrawled in permanent marker on a bench.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the thieves broke two padlocks on the club's gates to gain access to the sports ground before smashing in the ground floor window of the canteen.

"We've had the locks and the canteen forensically examined and we will be checking for any prints,” Insp Reid said.

"To write sorry in permanent marker on a table, if it's thieves with a conscience that's not going to cut it.”

Grafton Sporting Car Club president Graham Merry said he was saddened by the theft of their photographs, dating back at least 50 years.

"What good they would be to anyone else I don't know,” he said.

"The radios have serial numbers and the club is insured but the photo albums are something we can't replace.”

Anyone with information can contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.