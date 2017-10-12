28°
News

Break-in angers Grafton Sporting Car Club

by Jarrard Potter

POLICE are appealing for information after a break and enter at the Grafton Sporting Car Club left their canteen ransacked, priceless photographs stolen and the word "sorry” scrawled in permanent marker on a bench.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the thieves broke two padlocks on the club's gates to gain access to the sports ground before smashing in the ground floor window of the canteen.

"We've had the locks and the canteen forensically examined and we will be checking for any prints,” Insp Reid said.

"To write sorry in permanent marker on a table, if it's thieves with a conscience that's not going to cut it.”

Grafton Sporting Car Club president Graham Merry said he was saddened by the theft of their photographs, dating back at least 50 years.

"What good they would be to anyone else I don't know,” he said.

"The radios have serial numbers and the club is insured but the photo albums are something we can't replace.”

Anyone with information can contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Topics:  break in grafton sporting car club nsw police

Grafton Daily Examiner
Tourism or terrorism? The short-term holiday let debacle

Tourism or terrorism? The short-term holiday let debacle

DO short-term holiday rentals open up regional areas to become a hot bed of terrorist plots?

Three roads that guarantee a flat tyre

Renae Thompson shows off some of the building materials found on Four Mile Lane.

Swan Creek residents aren't impressed with their new road

Break in weather improves chances

FRESH SNAP: Iluka fisher Linden Harris made his way onto the weekly leaderboard for snapper of the week with this 7.5kg beauty he caught using live bait at Woody Head last week.

More activity above the Harwood bridge than entrance

CLARENCE+: Brown and Smith's remarkably similar path

NRL - Fan Day at ANZ Stadium . NRL coaches ( L to R ) Neil Henry , Brian Smith , Nathan Brown, Matthew Elliott and Des HAsler Pic;Gregg Porteous

Rugby league coaches share their journeys in latest edition

Local Partners